Putin to visit India in late summer

India awaits Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit in late August, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

According to the Indian official, New Delhi hopes that the top-level meeting provides new directions for development and produces tangible and substantial results at negotiations.

"Currently, we have established very good ties which we highly value. We interact at the top level," Ajit Doval said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the invitation to Putin during his July 2024 visit to Moscow.

Russia and India traditionally maintain an active dialogue on security, energy and economic issues, which makes the upcoming visit an important stage in the development of bilateral relations.