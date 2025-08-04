Vestnik Kavkaza

Tel Aviv may limit cooperation with London if it recognizes Palestine

Israel could suspend cooperation with the United Kingdom if British authorities recognize Palestine, particularly regarding security contacts, The Times reports, citing diplomatic sources.

Tel Aviv is preparing to halt intelligence-sharing with London, which currently aids UK security services in identifying potential terrorists. The newspaper notes that such a move would also leave Britain more vulnerable to Iranian espionage.

However, there is no unified position on this issue in Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle. Some politicians consider this an excessive measure that could negatively affect military-technical cooperation, since London could end its partnership with Israeli defense companies in response.

