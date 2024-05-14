Vestnik Kavkaza

Palestine to appeal to UN Security Council to prevent occupation of Gaza

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged to continue his political efforts at all levels to halt Israel’s plans to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

"The president reiterated his commitment to continuing political efforts at all levels, including through appealing to the UN Security Council, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to enlist international and regional support," Abbas’ office said after his phone call with King Abdulla II.

Abbas slammed Israel’s decision as "a new crime" and "demanded an immediate end" to these actions. He stressed the need to "grant full responsibility over the Gaza Strip to the State of Palestine" and "cease fire immediately."

Earlier, Israel had approved the prime minister’s plan to gain full control of Gaza City and escalate operations across the Palestinian enclave.

