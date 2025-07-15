Uzbekistan accelerates plans for Rosatom-built NPP

Uzbekistan has announced plans to build a large nuclear power plant in collaboration with Russia's Rosatom state corporation, with a signed agreement already in place in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev confirmed Tashkent's intention to develop a major NPP project with Rosatom.

He emphasized the need to thoroughly study all options for integrating the large plant into the national power grid.

Akhmedkhadjaev stressed that Uzbekistan and Rosatom will work to construct the station "as quickly as possible" and implement a larger-scale system.

The director added that Tashkent has signed a foundational document with the Russian state corporation, and work based on this agreement is currently underway to assess the situation.

The NPP project details:

The newly signed agreement specifically covers Uzbekistan's first small modular reactor power plant, to be located in the Jizzakh region. This initial phase will consist of six 55-megawatt reactors.

AtomStroyExport, Rosatom's engineering division, will act as the general contractor. Local Uzbek organizations are also slated to participate in the project.

This follows an agreement in June between the Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan to restructure the overall nuclear cooperation. The revised plan now includes building both a dual-unit large-capacity NPP and a dual-unit small-capacity NPP.