Baku and Yerevan promise to restore ties - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said following the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House that Baku and Yerevan promised to restore diplomatic relations.

The U.S. leader stressed that Azerbaijan and Armenia are committing to "stop all fighting forever", open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations, and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On August 8, Trump hosted Aliyev and Pashinyan at the White House. Following the meeting, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a declaration on the peaceful settlement.