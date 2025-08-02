Sochi awards its 5-millionth tourist

For the 5th time this year, Sochi hosted an award ceremony for the "jubilee" tourist. A Russian who arrived from Bashkortostan turned out to be the 5-millionth Sochi vacationer in 2025.

The Sochi authorities continue to award "jubilee" tourists who arrive in the resort city for vacation. Traditionally, every millionth guest of the city since the beginning of the year is considered to be the jubilee one.

The 5th lucky person is a resident of Sterlitamak (Bashkortostan) Marsel Uldanov. Darya Kitaeva, who arrived with him, became the 5,000,001st guest of Sochi this year. They are vacationing in the Sochi mountains.