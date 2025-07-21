Jordan to host meeting with Syria and U.S.

Jordan will host a Jordanian-Syrian-U.S. meeting on August 12 to discuss ways to support the rebuilding of Syria, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

"The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will host a joint Jordanian-Syrian-U.S. meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support its reconstruction," the statement reads.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack are expected to attend the meeting.

The talks build on a meeting held in Amman on July 19 that focused on consolidating a ceasefire in Syria's south and resolving the crisis there.