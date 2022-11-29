Iran and Iraq to cooperate on security coordination

Tehran and Baghdad signed a joint memorandum of understanding on security issues, Mehr reported.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji.

"We have drafted a security agreement with Iraq, which is a very important issue. Iran's perspective and approach in relations with its neighbors are based on [the fact] that the security of Iranians is the focal point but Iran also pays attention to the security of the neighboring countries,” Ali Larijani said.

Earlier, the sides signed a joint security agreement on security coordination along the shared borders between the two countries.