Russian football team to play friendlies against Peru and Chile in November

The Russian national football team will play two friendly matches at home in November against Peru and Chile, the Russian Football Union’s press office reported.

The match against Peru is scheduled to be played on November 12 in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

Three days later, on November 15, the Russian side will welcome the national team of Chile in Sochi.

The Russian national football team is currently 35th in FIFA World Rankings list with Chile standing in 57th place and Peru occupying 42nd.

The Russian national team will also play against Jordan at home on September 4 and then, on September 7, the Russians will face rivals from Qatar on the road.

