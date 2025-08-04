Kazakhstan’s GDP increases by 6.3%

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Kazakhstan surged by 6.3% during the first seven months of this year, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy said.

According to preliminary data of the Bureau of National Statistics, the GDP of Kazakhstan increased by 6.3% in January - July 2025 against the like period of the last year.

"Production of goods increased by 8.3%, and services were up 5.2% (the most dynamic segments are transport and trade), and industry [gained] 6.9%," the statement reads.

The greatest contribution to the national GDP was made by such sectors as transport and warehousing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, mining and processing industries.

The GDP of Kazakhstan moved upward by 4.8% as of the end of 2024.