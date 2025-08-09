Lavrov and Rubio discuss preparations for Putin-Trump talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio by phone on August 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

"The parties discussed certain aspects of preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15," the statement reads.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the successful holding of the event.

Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow last week for a meeting with Putin that resulted in the decision to meet.