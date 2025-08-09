Vestnik Kavkaza

Lavrov and Rubio discuss preparations for Putin-Trump talks

Lavrov and Rubio discuss preparations for Putin-Trump talks
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio by phone on August 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

"The parties discussed certain aspects of preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15," the  statement reads.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the successful holding of the event.

Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow last week for a meeting with Putin that resulted in the decision to meet.

385 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.