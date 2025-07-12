E3 ready to resume sanctions against Iran

The E3 countries - the United Kingdom, Germany, and France - have urged the UN to activate the snapback mechanism, which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran if negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program are not resumed, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter from three foreign ministers to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the letter reads.

Earlier, the U.S., UK, Germany, and France had agreed to set the end of August 2025 as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran.

UN sanctions on Iran automatically expire in October 2025 unless the EU will start the process of reinstating sanctions on Iran.