Trump to host Putin at military base in Alaska - CNN

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump, scheduled for August 15, will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a combined U.S. Air Force and Army installation in Anchorage, Alaska, CNN reported, citing White House officials.

According to the network, the U.S. faced serious challenges in securing a venue for the summit. The peak tourist season in Alaska left virtually no suitable public facilities available. After considering options in Juneau, Anchorage, and Fairbanks, organizers determined that only Anchorage had the necessary infrastructure.

"Organizers...came to believe the only city in the massive state with viable options for the summit would be Anchorage. And only Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern edge of the city, would meet the security requirements for the historic meeting," the report reads.

Sources said the White House had hoped to avoid holding the meeting on a U.S. military facility, but Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ultimately proved to be the only location meeting all requirements.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Anchorage has been chosen as the location for the Alaska Summit between Putin and Trump on August 15.