Media: EU considers easing sanctions against Russia

EU officials are reportedly prepared to discuss a phased lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. The condition is an agreement on a complete ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev, Sky News reports.

"Ukraine's allies are considering the possibility of gradually easing sanctions against Russia if they manage to agree on a complete ceasefire",

Sky News said.

Brussels is seeks to participate in the negotiation process between the leaders of the US and Russia, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Let us recall that earlier the EU began to develop the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Brussels will also continue to help Kiev in the military sphere.