Novak backs gasoline export ban for producers in September

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak supported the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Energy to extend the gasoline export ban for the entire month of September for producers and until the end of October for non-producers, the Cabinet said.

"The Deputy Prime Minister supported the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to extend the gasoline export ban for September to keep the stable situation in the domestic fuel market during the period of the high seasonal demand and agricultural field activities, which will be effective for producers in particular, and for October for non-producers of petroleum products," the Cabinet said.

The government also recommended oil companies to keep sufficient levels of fuel sales and prevent commodity buying by oil companies from each other on the exchange.

Novak also tasked to consider long-term measures for stabilization of wholesale fuel sales and continue monitoring of retail sites marginality.