Azerbaijani wrestlers named strongest at tournament in Turkey

A wrestling tournament 'Ani Cup', dedicated to the anniversary of the conquest of Ani city, was held in Kars, Türkiye. The competition featured more than 150 athletes from 8 teams representing Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by the Nakhchivan national team, consisting of 23 athletes led by head coach Faiq Isgandarov.

Azerbaijani wrestlers performed successfully, securing a total of 31 medals. In freestyle wrestling, they won 14 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while in Greco-Roman wrestling, they earned 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Additionally, in the 12-13 age group, the Azerbaijani team achieved first place in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling categories.