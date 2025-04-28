Bus overturns in Istanbul

A bus overturned on the Northern Marmara Highway in Istanbul this morning.

"Around 06:15 local time, the vehicle traveling from Tokat to Tekirdag crashed into a barrier after the driver lost control in the Sancaktepe Paşaköy district," the report said.

According to preliminary data, three people died and 20 were injured in the accident. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals by medics who arrived at the scene.

It was reported that the passenger bus overturned after failing to make a turn. An investigation has been launched into the accident.