Erdoğan made first post on Next Social app

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his first post on Türkiye’s social media app Next Social (Next Sosyal), as the social media platform surpassed 1 million users.

He quoted the line "A flower bloomed among concrete walls" from Erdem Bayazıt's poem "Bir Gün Doğucak" ("Soon Sunrise"), which he performed in his 1999 poetry album and then asked, "Are you ready?"

Erdoğan's post, titled "We are starting," also featured emojis of the Turkish flag, the globe and a rocket.

"Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users," chair of the Teknofest Executive Board Selcuk Bayraktar said.

Also known as Next Teknofest Sosyal, the app provides users with updates on technology, lifestyle and current events. It has gained traction as a local alternative in Türkiye's fast-growing digital space.