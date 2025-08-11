Vestnik Kavkaza

CIS welcomes joint declaration of Aliyev and Pashinyan

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) welcomes the Washington accords signed between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders and hopes these documents will serve as the foundation for a peace treaty between the two countries, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said.

"We believe this is one of the steps toward the final resolution of disagreements and the achievement of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Lebedev said.

According to him, the Baku-Yerevan peace agreement "will enable holding more full-fledged meetings within the highest CIS bodies on the territory of these republics."

"As Secretary General, I hope that these states can participate more actively in the activities of the Commonwealth of Independent States," Lebedev said.

A joint declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at achieving peace was signed in the United States on August 8.

