Uzbek President says Azerbaijan serves as strategic bridge linking Central Asia and Europe

Azerbaijan serves as a strategic bridge linking Central Asia and Europe, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his address to the participants of the High-Level Meeting titled "Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Europe - Cooperation for Common Development."

"We highly appreciate the desire of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the development of new common regional processes and his efforts to strengthen mutual relations between the South Caucasus and Central Asia," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He noted that Baku-Tashkent relations have been developing dynamically in a spirit of mutual trust and support.

According to the Uzbek leader, today’s forum as a unique opportunity to introduce Central Asia more broadly to the world, a region where consolidation and cooperation are gaining momentum, to exchange views on strengthening interregional connectivity.

Mirziyoyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the recent signing of the joint declaration with Armenia in Washington.