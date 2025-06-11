EU: Future of EU mission in Armenia should be agreed upon by Brussels and Yerevan

The future activities of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia should be determined during negotiations between Armenia and the EU, the Lead Spokesperson of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anitta Hipper said.

Hipper clarified that any adjustments to the mission’s timeline or scope would require mutual agreement from both parties.

The diplomat also noted that the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) is exclusively civilian and unarmed, having been launched at Yerevan’s request in February 2023 to support peace and normalization efforts in the region.

"The mission is mandated to monitor and report on the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. It continues its impartial work within the framework of its mandate, maintaining a regular and visible presence in the border areas",

Hipper said.