Jordan welcomes meeting of Russian and U.S. leaders

Jordan hopes that the meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the U.S. in Alaska will contribute to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We welcomed the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. We hope that a political and diplomatic solution will be found to settle the crisis," Ayman Safadi said.

He stressed that Jordan "always stands for ensuring that stability and security in the world are achieved through negotiations."

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place in Alaska. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.