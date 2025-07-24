US and IAEA to discuss Iran's nuclear program

The USA and IAEA plan to meet in Washington next week to address concerns about Iran's nuclear activities, Bloomberg reported, citing diplomats.

It is noted that the meeting is related to the fact that the IAEA cannot assess Iran's uranium reserves and does not know where 409 kg of highly enriched uranium are located.

Following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iranian nuclear targets in June, Iran halted cooperation with the IAEA, preventing inspectors from resuming monitoring or determining the uranium's location.

Previous IAEA reports indicate that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons and is not developing them.