Iran and EU3 to hold talks on August 26

Iran and the EU3 countries – Germany, France, and the UK – are planning to hold talks on the nuclear issue on August 26, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reports, Al Arabiya reports.

The meeting will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. This has been reported after a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European diplomats.

Earlier this week, Iran's Foreign Ministry criticized European countries for what it called a "destructive role" in nuclear negotiations and for failing to meet their commitments under the existing nuclear agreement.

It should be noted that the EU3 intends to return to sanctions pressure on Tehran if it does not agree to a new nuclear deal by the end of the summer.