Pashinyan lauds adjusted Armenia's foreign policy matching int’l developments

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia’s foreign policy is finally in line with international processes.

He stated that upon studying the peculiarities of all disasters that Armenia has had throughout its history, as a rule they had eventually failed to adjust its history’s rhythm to the rhythm of international developments.

"And what happened in Washington means that the rhythm of our policy has become in line with certain international processes,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM stressed that this is perhaps Armenia's first and real opportunity in several ages to become harmonious with international developments, and this is an extremely important record.

Pashinyan said that in the past, one of the biggest problems was what he described as elites developing the theories and narratives the country lived by, and which were then imposed upon the people.

“But now we live at a time when the opposite is taking place - the theories are developed within the people’s consciousness, articulated by the people’s representatives, and then implemented," Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, it is highly important to fully maintain the organicity of this process.