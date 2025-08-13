Lavrov and Meredov discuss cooperation between Moscow and Ashgabat

On Monday, August 25, the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan, Sergey Lavrov and Rashid Meredov, conducted a phone call, as confirmed by a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, and also emphasized the importance of interaction in the international political arena",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further noted that both sides agreed to maintain active political cooperation, including continued engagement at the ministerial level.