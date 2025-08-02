Syria welcomes Damascus' removal from U.S. sanctions list

Syria welcomes the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to remove Syria from sanctions lists, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry affirmed that this step “represents a positive development in the right direction, which will directly reflect on the humanitarian and economic conditions of the Syrian people and contribute to facilitating trade and financial movement and lifting restrictions on U.S. exports to Syria.

"President al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the efforts made in Congress in this regard, stressing that these simultaneous developments, between the lifting of restrictions and sanctions on the one hand, and the official visits on the other, constitute a continuation of a practical and realistic path that serves the interests of the Syrian people and enhances security and stability in the region," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the Syrian government “affirms its commitment to continuing dialogue and cooperation with all international partners.

This follows the Assad regime's fall last December and U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order directing the sanctions' termination.