New train to be launched from St. Petersburg to Imeretinsky Resort

An additional train to Imeretinsky Resort will run from St. Petersburg in September.

Train No. 481/482 (St. Petersburg – Imeretinsky Resort) will run from September 6 to 26, excluding September 20 and 22. Departure from St. Petersburg is at 23:30. The return service will depart at 01:04 and operate from September 10 to 30, excluding September 24 and 26.

In addition to this, train No. 122/121 Novorossiysk - St. Petersburg will run daily until mid-October, and No. 234/233 Novorossiysk - Moscow until the end of September.

These schedule expansions reflect the popularity of rail travel to southern resorts during the autumn "velvet season".