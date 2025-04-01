Lebanon intends to disarm Hezbollah by end of year

Lebanon is committed to its plan to disarm all paramilitary units, including Hezbollah, before the end of the year, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said at a meeting with a visiting U.S. delegation.

"We are not going to abandon our decision to concentrate all the country’s weapons in the hands of the government. The path chosen by the government is what the nation needs to open up prospects for Lebanon’s revival," Nawaf Salam said.

According to the Lebanese PM, the process of arms surrender to the Lebanese army is already underway and will proceed in phases in conformity with the roadmap for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the five areas in southern Lebanon that are under their control.