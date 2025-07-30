Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin and Erdogan may meet in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

"Considering the personal relations between the leaders, there is a possibility of a meeting, greeting, and a conversation 'on the feet'," the source said.

It is not yet clear whether the encounter would be a formal negotiation or an informal exchange.

Erdogan is expected to attend the summit, while Putin will travel to China for a four-day visit that includes high-level talks with Chinese officials.

The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. 

