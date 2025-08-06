Russia is important for Azerbaijan, MFA says

According to Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev, Russia is of great importance for Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Russian-Azerbaijani contacts are maintained on a daily basis.

The Russian Federation is an important neighboring and partner country for Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev said.

He made the relevant statement during a meeting with participants of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Deputy Minister recalled that a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astrakhan several days ago, and a telephone conversation was held between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov.