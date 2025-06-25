Rubio, E3 ministers discuss Iran's nuclear program

The US Secretary of State and the E3 foreign ministers discussed Iran’s issue. It was emphasized that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the Iranian nuclear issue during a telephone conversation with the E3 foreign ministers (UK, Germany and France).

US State Department Deputy Press Secretary Tommy Pigott reports that Rubio had a conversation with ministers David Lammy, Johann Wadephul and Jean-Noël Barrot. The parties discussed Iran and its nuclear program.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains nuclear weapons,”

– the press-secretary’s message reads.