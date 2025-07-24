Pashinyan plans to visit Moscow in September

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he plans to visit Russia in late September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Armenian prime minister noted he is pleased that Russia is anticipating his visit.

"I too always look forward to invitations to the country. As I noted earlier, I plan to meet with the Russian president in Beijing, and I intend to visit Russia in late September," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM may also meet the Russian leader during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Beijing on August 31-September 1.