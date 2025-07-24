Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan plans to visit Moscow in September

Pashinyan plans to visit Moscow in September
© Photo: the Armenian PM's website

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he plans to visit Russia in late September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Armenian prime minister noted he is pleased that Russia is anticipating his visit.

"I too always look forward to invitations to the country. As I noted earlier, I plan to meet with the Russian president in Beijing, and I intend to visit Russia in late September," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM may also meet the Russian leader during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Beijing on August 31-September 1.

215 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.