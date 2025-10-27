Heads of Russian, Syrian defense ministries meet in Moscow

Andrey Belousov met with Mahraf Abu Qasra in Moscow. The parties discussed the implementation of promising areas of cooperation.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov met with his Syrian counterpart, Mahraf Abu Qasra, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service informs.

"During the talks, the practical implementation of promising areas of bilateral cooperation was discussed,”

– the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

According to Belousov, the talks between the representatives of defense ministries demonstrate the substantive contacts between Moscow and Damascus, which hold great promise for the development of relations between the two countries.