Vestnik Kavkaza

American experts to work in Iran alongside IAEA, Trump says

Дональд Трамп
© Photo: Website of the White House

The US President announced that US experts will join IAEA staff to search for enriched uranium stockpiles in Iran.

IAEA inspectors will work in Iran alongside US experts, US President Donald Trump announced.

He made the relevant announcement in an interview with Fox News journalist Trey Yingst.

According to the US leader, American inspectors will also search for highly enriched uranium in the Islamic Republic.

"US inspectors will join the IAEA when they travel to Iran to search for highly enriched uranium,”

– Donald Trump said.

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