US lifts some anti-Iranian sanctions - media

The United States has lifted a number of sanctions related to Iran, including removing Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and two of its aircraft from the blacklist, Reuters reported, citing the US Treasury Department.

The Treasury also lifted restrictions on three organisations linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"At the same time, the US Treasury Department adjusted the status of Iraqi citizen Bashir al-Shabbani. Previously, restrictions were imposed on him due to his ties to Fly Baghdad, but now his sanctions status is linked to the IRGC",

Reuters said.

Earlier reports suggested the US could lift its naval blockade on Iran if a deal is reached with Oman on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.