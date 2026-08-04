Armenian Constitutional Court to review TRIPP agreement in September

Armenia's Constitutional Court is set to review the US-Armenia framework agreement on the TRIPP transport corridor project for compliance with the country's constitution in mid‑September, Armenian media reported, citing Gohar Meloyan, Director of the International Centre for the Development of Parliamentarism.

The court hearing is scheduled for September 15 at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time).

Earlier in the day, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Aryeh Lightstone, Senior Advisor to the US Special Envoy for Peacekeeping Missions