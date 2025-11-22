Ankara urges EU use all diplomatic tools to resolve Ukrainian conflict.

All diplomatic tools should be utilized to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through a just and lasting peace, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, as he met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the G20 leaders’ summit.

The meeting between Erdogan and Macron addressed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Touching on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan told Macron that all diplomatic resources should be utilized to achieve a fair and permanent peace and that Türkiye would continue working to bring the warring sides to “a platform of negotiations focusing on peace.”

Stressing the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire and delivering humanitarian aid to the region, the Turkish president said the formula for lasting peace lies in a two-state solution, and that Ankara is making efforts in this regard.