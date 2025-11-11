Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia and Denmark sign Memorandum of Understanding

© Photo: the Armenian Foreign Ministry website

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Copenhagen, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers' meeting was followed by an expanded discussion with the participation of delegations from both countries.

The parties discussed the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Denmark, agreeing to contribute to the deepening of the partnership through active political dialogue and initiatives of mutual interest.

The two ministers explored practical opportunities for expanding cooperation, including potential programs in business ties, investment promotion, innovation, renewable energy and other areas.

The ministers also discussed strengthening Armenia-EU cooperation, taking into account Denmark's current presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Following the meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

