Azerbaijan's Consulate General in St. Petersburg holds reception for Victory Day in Karabakh war

Azerbaijani diplomats held a festive reception on November 4 at the Consulate General in St. Petersburg, dedicated to the upcoming fifth anniversary of the republic's victory in the Karabakh War, which will be celebrated on November 8.

Guests at the St. Petersburg consulate were welcomed by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, and Acting Consul General Anar Yusifzade.

The event was attended by Consul General of Turkey Basar Basol, Honorary Consul of Pakistan Rauf Abdul Rind, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and representative of the Milli Majlis Aydin Jafarov, as well as Azerbaijani officers receiving education at institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Azerbaijani embassy, the meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of the Azerbaijani soldiers who gave their lives for the republic's victory in the Karabakh War and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

In their solemn speeches, Rahman Mustafayev and Anar Yusifzade emphasized the significance of Victory Day in Azerbaijan's modern history. Guests at the diplomatic reception received comprehensive information about the progress in rebuilding the towns and infrastructure of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, liberated from Armenian occupation.

A photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day was set up for the event participants at the consulate, and a film was screened.