Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up by more than 5%

Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan amounted to $4.152 bln in January-October 2025 year-on-year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In January-October 2024, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $3.942 bln, which brings year-on-year growth to 5.3%, according to figures provided by the customs service.

"Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $975.883 mln in the first ten months of this year (up by 0.3%), while imports from Russia totaled $3.176 bln (up by 6.9%)," the report reads.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey, according to the report.

The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 10.16% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover.