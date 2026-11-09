Baku, Ankara, Tbilisi, and Sofia sign clean energy strategic partnership agreement

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria signed an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in the field of clean energy today in Antalya during the COP31 conference.

The agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan,Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria on strategic partnership in clean energy sector was signed today in Antalya on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Bulgarian Energy Minister Iva Petrova.