Central Banks of Azerbaijan and China discuss cooperation

© Photo: Yaroslav Lobanov/Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting was held in Beijing between the Governors of the Central Banks of Azerbaijan and China, Taleh Kazimov and Pan Gongsheng, as reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

"During the meeting, we exchanged views on monetary policy and financial stability, the integration of payment systems, QR and mobile payment solutions, as well as the regulation of payment service providers",

Azerbaijan's Central Bank reported.

The officials also exchanged views on regulatory approaches concerning digital currencies.

 

Both Governors discussed expanding cooperation and addressed other matters of mutual interest.

