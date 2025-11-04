Chechen authorities to continue construction of prefabricated tourist homes

By 2026 summer peak season, nearly 100 new prefabricated tourist homes, which have become extremely popular with Russian tourists, will be built in the mountains of Chechnya.

Construction of new modular tourist homes, that are extremely popular with Russian tourists, has begun in Chechnya, the regional Ministry of Tourism reports.

"97 prefabricated tourist homes will be built in Chechnya. There will be 105 rooms in the new homes,”

- the Ministry of Tourism of Chechnya informed.

Developers of new tourist facilities have already received grant support under the "Tourism and Hospitality" national project. Construction is scheduled to be completed by April 1, 2026.