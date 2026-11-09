Emergency avalanche warning issued in Dagestan

An emergency warning has been issued for November 10 and 11 due to a high risk of avalanches in the mountainous areas of Dagestan at elevations above 1,500 meters.

The North Caucasus Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring has issued an emergency warning for Dagestan due to a risk of avalanches.

Avalanches are forecast from 6:00 PM on November 10 and 6:00 PM on November 11. This warning applies to areas of the republic located above 1,500 meters.

The situation is being exacerbated by heavy snowfall, zero visibility, and icy road conditions. Due to the adverse weather, traffic has already been suspended at the Kharib, Ginukh, and Khara passes, as well as on a section of the Khasavyurt–Tlokh highway and the access road to the village of Fiy.