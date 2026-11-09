Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Türkiye. The Azerbaijani President will participate in the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Türkiye at the invitation of the country’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Binali Yıldırım, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament, and other Turkish officials.

Ilham Aliyev is expected to participate in the COP31 Leaders' Summit. It should be recalled that the international COP31 climate conference is being held in Türkiye these days.