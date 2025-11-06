Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva open Victory Museum in Baku

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Victory Monument in Baku and participated in the inauguration of the Victory Museum.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors. They placed a wreath at the tomb of the National Leader and commemorated the National Leader.

The head of state and the first lady honored the memory of renowned ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by placing flower bouquets on her grave. The memories of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev were also commemorated.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

The head of state placed a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva viewed a panorama of Baku, which was preparing for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.

The head of state and the First Lady then attended the opening of the Victory Museum.