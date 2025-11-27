India holds first round of trade talks with EAEU

The first round of free trade agreement talks between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India concluded in New Delhi, as reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

"This is the world's largest country by population, our third trading partner. The agreement will provide preferential access for Russian economic operators to a market of 1.5 billion people",

the Ministry's statement reads.

Russia is particularly interested in deepening trade and economic cooperation with India, which will help diversify Russian exports, Vladimir Ilyichev, Russia's Deputy Minister of Economic Development, stated, according to RIA Novosti.

The future agreement will cover numerous areas of economic cooperation, including tariff liberalization, technical regulations, customs procedures, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and competition policy.