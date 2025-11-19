Normalization with Türkiye very important for Armenia - Mirzoyan

Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said establishing diplomatic relations with Türkiye and opening the border are indeed important for Armenia.

According to the diplomat, further institutionalizing the peace established with Baku is also important for Yerevan.

He responded to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, who once again indicated that the normalization of Türkiye’s relations with Armenia remains conditional on the signing of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

The minister noted that Armenia is making sincere efforts in both directions.

"However, neither of these components is conditioned on the other, and if we were to insist on seeing a causal link between them, it might turn out that the full normalization of relations with Türkiye could have - not a negative but, on the contrary - a positive impact on the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Mirzoyan said.

He also commented on the unblocking of transport infrastructure, the main principles of this process were agreed upon at the peace summit held in Washington on August 8. Within this framework, the TRIPP route will connect Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, Armenia with other countries, and different regions with one another through Armenia and Azerbaijan, the diplomat stressed.