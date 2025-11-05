Pashinyan reiterates Armenia open for Türkiye-Azerbaijan transit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is ready to facilitate two-way cargo transit between Türkiye and Azerbaijan through its territory.

The PM emphasized that Armenia is open for Türkiye-Azerbaijan cargo transit in both directions.

"I once again reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to immediately ensure the transport of goods from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and from Türkiye to Azerbaijan via the Margara-Kornidzor route," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, even if a truck approaches the checkpoint in half an hour - from either the Kornidzor side or the Margara side - Yerevan is ready to facilitate the crossing.

Pashinyan described the arrival of the first cargo transit train from Russia via Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia as a historic event. The PM added that a Kazakh grain train is also expected to arrive soon.